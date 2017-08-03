Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia.

Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters.

West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military. He also endorsed legislation that aims to slash legal immigration to the U.S.

The event also follows recent shake-ups on the White House staff, including the ouster of Trump's chief of staff and of his newly hired communications director.

Trump held a campaign rally last week in Ohio.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia

    Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in West Virginia

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:10:31 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender p...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia. Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters. West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday's event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump's conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender p...

  • Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake

    Dying woman in Virginia granted final wish of Ohio milkshake

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 15:50:07 GMT
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...
    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (AP) — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant. Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier. A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Missio...

  • 50 bikers escort bullied middle school student to school

    50 bikers escort bullied middle school student to school

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:29:47 GMT
    DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers. More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil’s first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said. Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year ...
    DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sixth grader from DeKalb County who said he was being bullied got some help from a group of bikers. More than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to school on his first day. It was Phil’s first time on a motorcycle and a first day of school he will never forget, he said. Going to school has not always been easy for him. Phil told NewsChannel 15 that he has been bullied for the past two years. He had kept it a secret from his family, but last year ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You can now work for Disney from home

    You can now work for Disney from home

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-08-02 17:20:16 GMT

    If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance. 

    If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance. 

  • Can students benefit from year-round schooling?

    Can students benefit from year-round schooling?

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-03 02:21:20 GMT
    A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model. A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model.A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model. A new school year always brings up the debate between using a traditional school calendar or moving to a year-round model.
    Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...
    Year-round schooling is often discussed around the beginning of the new school year. There is debate on whether to keep the traditional school calendar where kids go to school for 180 days with an extended summer break, or to move to a year-round calendar. The year-round model provides built in breaks between 45-60 day sessions of instruction. According to Pikeview High School Assistant Principal, Gretchen Harshbarger, the year-round model could help students remember ...

  • Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots

    Ohio Mortuary shut down after inspection finds mold, maggots

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:05:12 GMT
    CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...
    CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio crematory has been shut down by the state after several unrefrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered partly in mold, another that had begun to mummify and a third that was being eaten by maggots. The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors voted Monday to suspend the license of Premium Mortuary Services in Carlisle. The board says an inspector visited the mortuary last week after receiving a complaint. Upon arriv...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.