Governor Jim Justice announces switch to Republican Party According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening. While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena. To view the full report, click here. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

Trump Promotes Technology to Improve Veteran's Health Care WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump announced new efforts Thursday to use technology to improve veterans' health care, saying the programs will greatly expand access, especially for mental health care and suicide prevention. Veterans living in rural areas will also benefit, he said. Initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Veterans also will be able to use mobile devices to make and manage appointments with Veterans Administratio...

EPA Says Toxic Sediment in Kanawha River will be Capped The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an agreement to address dioxin contamination in the Kanawha River by constructing a cap over nine acres of sediment containing the toxic substance. According to the EPA, the Superfund cleanup in West Virginia's Putnam and Kanawha counties will focus on a 14-mile (22.53-kilometer) stretch beginning at the Kanawha's confluence with the Coal River. The capping is intended to keep concentrations of the known carcinogen contained and prot...

Pres. Trump set to embark on 1st vacation since inauguration © Donald Trump 45th President of the United States WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump once questioned the wisdom of taking vacations. "What's the point?" he asked. But now the president is getting ready to join the annual August exodus from this town he calls "the swamp." Trump is due to set out Friday on his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration — a 17-day getaway to his private golf club in central New Jersey. The president's vacation could be driven, in part, by...

Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's choice for FBI (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election. The vote was 92-5 for Wray, a former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud. Wray, 50, inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Tr...

Mountain State Has 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

Dining with your pooch? Ohio lawmakers looking to include dogs at restaurants COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – While many pet owners walk their dogs and play outside with them, a new Ohio bill could soon allow them to take their pets out to eat. A new bill introduced in Ohio would allow dog owners to bring their pets on outdoor patios at restaurants. The law would prohibit health departments from prohibiting dogs from outdoor dining areas, although restaurants would still be able to ban dogs from their business. The only exception would be certified se...