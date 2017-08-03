Governor Justice Switches to Republican; "Trumps" President's West Virginia Visit

While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.
While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
They are getting ready to roll out the red carpet in Huntington. Cabell County will be welcoming a visit from President Trump at the Big Sandy Super Store Arena on Thursday night. It is the President's second Mountain State visit in the span of ten days, and even some Cabell County Democrats say that's a good thing. "I hope he takes the politics out of it and is coming for the people's sake to try to find us jobs and help the economic development status of Huntington and West Vi...
They are getting ready to roll out the red carpet in Huntington. Cabell County will be welcoming a visit from President Trump at the Big Sandy Super Store Arena on Thursday night. It is the President's second Mountain State visit in the span of ten days, and even some Cabell County Democrats say that's a good thing. "I hope he takes the politics out of it and is coming for the people's sake to try to find us jobs and help the economic development status of Huntington and West Vi...
The show-stopper of the night was Governor Jim Justice quitting the Democratic Party to become a Republican. He said contentious budget negotiations within his old party turned him sour.
The show-stopper of the night was Governor Jim Justice quitting the Democratic Party to become a Republican. He said contentious budget negotiations within his old party turned him sour.
While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.
While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies. President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.
Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.
Years of late audit filings are now costing West Virginia millions in federal dollar and sabotaging the state's reputation with financial institutions. Students and universities have been worried over the past few days after the U.S. Department of Education said they're refusing to give schools federal dollars up front for grants and loans. While the state has offered a temporary solution to keep student loan money flowing.
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
The City of Huntington has released the following information about President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, August 3rd, 2017.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!