WV airman dies in non-combat-related incident overseas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia Air National Guard airman has died in Kuwait.

According to a release, Tech. Sgt. David Board died Aug. 2 in Kuwait. The 49-year-old Barboursville resident was assigned aircraft maintenance duties, and died in a non-combat-related incident while deployed in support of combat operations.

“It’s a terribly sad day for West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We suddenly lost a hero and an airman in the West Virginia Air National Guard to a non-combat incident while serving our country overseas.

We owe everything to the men and women who step up and make countless sacrifices to protect our freedom. Cathy and I are praying for the airman’s family and the entire National Guard family, and we hope the people of the Mountain State will join us.”

Operation Inherent Resolve coordinates the ongoing military actions targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in those countries.

“The loss of Tech. Sgt. Board is a great loss for the West Virginia National Guard and a loss for the people of West Virginia,” said Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “Our sincere condolences go out to his family, his friends and fellow service members. His contributions to our state and nation are significant and he will be remembered with the profound respect and admiration of a grateful nation.”

Board was assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such an outstanding Airman and member of the 130th Airlift Wing," said Col. Johnny Ryan, 130th AW commander. "Tech. Sgt. Board was an integral part of our West Virginia Air National Guard family and served his state and nation proudly.

He was an exceptional NCO and family man whose presence will be missed by so many who knew and loved him. His service exemplifies that of a patriot and he will be remembered and celebrated as such. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time."