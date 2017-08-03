Huntington Mexican Restaurant Runs President Trump Drink Special

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.

The Rio Grande Restaurant on 4th Avenue posted a sign outside today offering White Russians $1.99 and calling it a 'Trump Special'

President Trump is expected to speak at around 7 PM tonight at the Big Sandy Arena in Huntington, WV.

WV Governor Jim Justice is expected to switch his political affiliation tonight at the rally.

This is President's Trump second visit to the Mountain State in two weeks. He spoke at the National Boy Scout Jamboree last week.