Trump Protesters Come out in Force

HUNTINGTON- While those inside the rally were happy to welcome the president, those outside were protesting a whole host of the president's policies.

President Trump has one of the highest approval ratings in West Virginia, but those who don't agree with him- came out in full force.

"Yes there are some people who support him, but there are a lot of us too who are against him and what he stands for. And we're just as loud as everyone else is," Protester Casey Queen explained.

Thursday night hundreds were voicing concerns about the president's policies and behavior.

"I just think it's important for all of us out here that we will not put up with his hatred, that we will not put up with his bigotry- especially towards people of color, towards immigrants, towards those within the LGBT community. It's something that as West Virginians, as Kentuckians and Ohioans in this tri-state area that we will not put up with," anti-Trump demonstrator Haley Clay added.

"I'm really concerned that Trump has really undermined the integrity of the office and the dignity of the office- it really concerns me," Janet Keating, a protester, told 13 News.

Inside the rally, a rowdy protester was removed by security.

As news of Governor Jim Justice's party change spread through the anti-Trump crowd, chants of "traitor" began.

"For a lot of people I'm there was a big surprise because of the faith they did have. But I think we have to take it as a great reminder to look further than the letter beside the names of our leaders," protester Dakota Nelson said.

"Governor Justice is a billionaire and a coal mogul who have violated a lot of mining laws. It's no big surprise- anybody who is surprised hasn't been watching him over the years. And I've been watching him very closely," Keating added.

While protesters got heated at times, especially when shouting against Trump supporters, there was no violence outside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.