Deputy treated for accidental opiate overdose in drug bust

A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck. One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck. One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington. The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message. There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington. The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message. There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy suffered an accidental overdose after arresting two people on drug charges.
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia is offering a drink special because President Donald Trump is visiting the city for a campaign rally tonight.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!