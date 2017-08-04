Deputy treated for accidental opiate overdose in drug bust

Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years Sheriff: Mom, 2 Kids Captive in Virginia Home for 2 Years FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported. Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's ... FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) -- A woman and her two children escaped from captivity inside a home in Virginia when deputies were sent to check on their welfare, authorities said. The woman, 32, was hospitalized in serious condition with untreated health issues, and her children were staying with family members after also receiving medical attention, The Free Lance-Star reported. Investigators believe the children, ages 8 and 11, have never attended school, Spotsylvania County Sheriff's ...

Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman's home MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman's home and tried to take her child without explanation. Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch an...

Man Arrested, Woman Wanted in Rash of Charleston Business Break-Ins KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been apprehended, and another is wanted after business break-ins in Charleston Wednesday morning. According to Charleston Police, Smith Flooring, No Limit Fitness, and an adjacent building on Smith Street were all broken into early Wednesday morning. Officers say that surveillance video shows the theft, as well as an attempted theft of a work truck. One person has been apprehended in the thefts. George Jeffrey, 30, from the streets o...

Father admits fatally punching baby, leaving body in hearse UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (CBS) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September. Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty's wife couldn't calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of d...

Crews Investigate Vandalism at Arena Ahead of Trump Visit HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are investigating and working to clean up vandalism that was sprayed, just a day before President Trump's arrival in Huntington. The vandalism occurred near the top of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena Wednesday, displaying a Trump message. There is no information as to whether a suspect has been identified in the crime. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.