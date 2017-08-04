Girl, 8, dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Girl, 8, dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare

Posted: Updated:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.

The SunSentinel reports Ki’ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother’s boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Marquisia Bonner, the child’s 22-year-old mother, says Ki’ari had suffered complications since March when she took the dare from her cousin after they watched a YouTube video where someone appeared to drink boiling water from a straw. She had emergency surgery on her windpipe to clear scar tissue.

Her mother says a tracheotomy left her with trouble breathing and talking.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

