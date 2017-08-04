West Virginia man charged in death of 1-year-old

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.

The News and Sentinel reports that according to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old William Travis Schoonover of Parkersburg was arrested on Wednesday and charged with death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian.

The complaint says Schoonover told police that the baby's mother, his girlfriend, left the baby in his care the afternoon of July 24. Police say Schoonover told them the baby wouldn't hold still as he was changing his diaper, so Schoonover shook him by the ankles.

Parkersburg police Lt. Greg Nagle says the baby had "substantial to severe head trauma" and other injuries. He also called the injuries "non-accidental."

It's unclear if Schoonover has an attorney.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

