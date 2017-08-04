Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Children in Boone County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Children in Boone County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man for sexually assaulting multiple children.

According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. 

Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only.

The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old.  This case dates back to approximately 2008, with abuse continuing through the spring of 2017.

According to the Department, evidence suggests there may be other children out there who have been abused that we are not aware of. 

The department is asking for the public's help in identifying any additional victims.  Anyone having information about potential victims, are asked to call our detective unit at 304-369-0587.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges will be forthcoming.

The current charges carry a maximum penalty of 15-35 years in prison for each count if convicted.

