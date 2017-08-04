Diapers included in Ohio tax-free weekend - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Diapers included in Ohio tax-free weekend

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2004 file photo a shopper and her child look at diapers at a store in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2004 file photo a shopper and her child look at diapers at a store in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attention parents: You can get both cloth and disposable diapers as part of the tax-free holiday weekend here in Ohio.

Diapers for adults will also be tax-free this weekend.

All clothing items that are tax-free this weekend according to the Ohio Sales Tax website include:

shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes and school supplies.

Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Diapers included in Ohio tax-free weekend

    Diapers included in Ohio tax-free weekend

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:44:01 GMT

    Attention parents: You can get both cloth and disposable diapers as part of the tax-free holiday weekend here in Ohio.

    Attention parents: You can get both cloth and disposable diapers as part of the tax-free holiday weekend here in Ohio.

  • Starbucks wants you to treat a pal to a BOGO Macchiato for ‘Friendship Day’

    Starbucks wants you to treat a pal to a BOGO Macchiato for ‘Friendship Day’

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-08-04 18:19:07 GMT

    Grab a friend, Starbucks wants to help you celebrate “Friendship Day” with a freebie.

    Grab a friend, Starbucks wants to help you celebrate “Friendship Day” with a freebie.

  • Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Man injured after bullets ricochet off of armadillo

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:54:23 GMT
    A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face.
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...
    (KAMR4) - A Texas man who found an armadillo in his yard early Thursday morning opened fire on the animal only to have the bullet ricochet back and hit him in the face. Reuters reports the man went outside around 3 a.m. local time and fired his .38. "His wife was in the house," Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe said. "He went outside and took his .38 revolver and shot three times at the armadillo." The shell deflected the bullets and the man had to be airlifte...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girl, 8, dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare

    Girl, 8, dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare

    Friday, August 4 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-08-04 14:19:51 GMT

    An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.

    An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.

  • Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    Inmate dies in the booking area of West Virginia jail

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

    A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.

  • 2 Ohio adults charged after children found in U-Haul truck

    2 Ohio adults charged after children found in U-Haul truck

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-08-04 12:44:24 GMT

    Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.

    Authorities say two adults have been charged with child endangering in Ohio after they were seen putting five children into the cargo area of a U-Haul truck.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.