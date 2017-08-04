Woman arrested in connection to Gallia County murder

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Rothgeb.

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, Lacey J. Young, 29, of Middleport, was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the United State Marshals Service in Columbus, OH.

“I am pleased to announce that Lacey J. Young, age 29, of Middleport was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening by the United States Marshals Service in Columbus, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office has formed a working relationship with the Marshall’s Service in an effort to eliminate the ability of criminals to victimize Gallia County citizens and then flee our area to avoid arrest. This is an example of how our agency is forming relationships and is utilizing the resources of our fellow law enforcement agencies which is benefiting our citizens in Gallia County. I am thankful that Ms. Young is now in custody and that the parties involved in Mr. Rothgebs death are being brought to justice." - Sheriff Matt Champlin

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.