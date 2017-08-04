Think twice before taking a drink from the hose - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Think twice before taking a drink from the hose

CLEVELAND, OH (WIVB) — From washing the car to watering plants, hoses get plenty of use during the Summer months.

At times, taking a drink of water might be tempting, but experts say it could be dangerous.

Since many garden hoses aren’t meant for drinking, they’ll release dangerous chemicals.

One test showed lead found in brass fixtures exceeded safe legal levels.

Hoses also contain BPA and PVC. Ingesting those can increase the risk of cancer, neurological problems and can affect development in children.

If you really want to take a sip, experts say it’s best to let the water run for several minutes. It’s also important to check the hose fitting.

“If it’s brass, that will release a lot of lead,” Dr. Dan Allan, with the Cleveland Clinic, said. “And if you run the water for enough time to flush the hose, that first bit of water that was up by the brass fitting is going to be loaded with lead.”

Medical professionals say an occasional sip probably won’t cause issues for healthy people, but if you don’t want to take any chances, there are hoses that don’t release any chemicals, that are made from natural rubber or polyurethane.

