One Arrested After Fayette County Shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County man is in jail after a shooting incident late last night.

According to a press release, just after midnight on Friday a report arose of an individual had been shot in the leg at a residence located in the Layland Heights area of Fayette County.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, along with an EMS unit from General Ambulance, were dispatched to respond to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a twenty year-old male who had apparently sustained a single gunshot wound to the knee. This individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment of this injury.

While speaking with witnesses at the scene, deputies learned that this incident had begun as a verbal argument among multiple intoxicated individuals.

During this argument the male perpetrator allegedly left the residence, retrieved a pistol from his vehicle and fired a single shot into the floor of the residence.

This shot apparently ricocheted off of a table and struck the victim in the left leg.

Leonard Lee Farley, Jr., age 47, of Layland was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of Unlawful Wounding and Wanton Endangerment.

"Guns and alcohol are often a dangerous mixture," said Sheriff Fridley. "What appears to have been a simple, although heated, domestic argument escalated into a very serious incident because an intoxicated individual accessed a firearm."

This incident remains under investigation by deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.