Governor Justice Makes it Official: He's Now a Republican

And with a stroke of a pen Governor Justice is now a Republican. He made the switch Friday afternoon, inside the Secretary of State's office at the Capitol. The Governor's says a state budget that lost the support of most House and Senate Democrats was the reason.

"I came here to help and I came here to get something done. And when it came right to crunch time, the nitty-gritty is real simple. The Democrats walked away from me. I didn't walk away from them," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Friday news Conference came the day after Justice joined President Trump on-stage in Huntington to announce the switch. Many Democrats are upset.

"I think like a lot of West Virginians I am disappointed that the Governor has decided to play politics on some of the key issues facing our state. I think there are a lot of unknowns right now. And we deserve a lot better," said Talley Sergent, (D) Candidate for U.S. House - Dist. 2.

"I think the Governor will have a lot of apologies to make on the Republican side and probably try to make amends on the Democratic side as well," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Republicans hope to work with their new Governor.

"And I think the more we can work together, to help our state economically. That's a terrific thing," said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia, and a candidate for U.S. Senate.

"This is a bombshell, not only in terms of immediate, but in terms of the history of the politics of the state," said Prof. Robert Rupp,

West Virginia Wesleyan College Professor of History and Political Science.

"So how will the new Republican Governor and the Legislature get along? We may find out in two weeks when lawmakers return here for their August Interim Sessions," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.