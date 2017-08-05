Two People Arrested For Animal Cruelty In Charleston

On August 4, 2017 Johnathan Lee Williams and Hakeem T. Ford, both residents of South Charleston, WV were arrested for Cruelty to Animals following an investigation conducted by Charleston Police Department Humane Officer Jeffrey Taylor.

On August 1, 2017. Patrolman J. Cooper with the Charleston Police Department was on routine patrol in the 500 block of Central Avenue on Charleston's West Side.

Patrolman Cooper noticed two 32-gallon plastic storage containers in the alley.

Cooper heard whimpering and discovered 2 puppies, one was already deceased.

The surviving puppy was severely dehydrated and malnourished.

The surviving puppy, now known as "Bluebell" to Kanawha County Humane Association staff, was transported to the South Charleston Emergency Veterinary Clinic for treatment.

Bluebell continues to receive treatment at the Kanawha County Humane Association and is responding well.

Both Williams and Ford were sent to South Central Regional Jail with a ten thousand dollar bond.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.