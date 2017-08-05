Son arrested for arson after father's house catches fire in Hunt - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Son arrested for arson after father's house catches fire in Huntington

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 8/7/2017 12:30 p.m. 

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a house fire that occurred over the weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, Clyde F. Chafin Jr., 44, of Huntington, was arrested after crews responded to a fire at his father's home.

At the scene, Chafin was seen with a gasoline container and allegedly made threats to burn down the home.

Chafin's father said his son was not given permission to enter the residence. 

Investigators believe the blaze to have originated in an upstairs room after finding materials used to ignite the fire, including a pick-style hammer that was seen with Chafin earlier that day.

Chafin is being charged with 1st degree Arson and is currently being held at Western Regional Jail.

His bond has not been set at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington.

The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

