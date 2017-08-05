Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston

An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that one person was shot. The injuries received to the person are unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Carver Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that one person was shot. The injuries received to the person are unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
THIS IS A TEST! See if this works.....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
An 8-year-old girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy.
An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.
An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.