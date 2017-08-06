One Person Transported After Shooting In Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Transported After Shooting In Huntington

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE:

Chief Joe Ciccarelli of the Huntington Police Department tell us that one person was shot in the face earlier today at Marcum Terrace.

The chief also stated it is "Most likely drug related".

The victim underwent surgery and the condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

We will update with the newest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Cabell County 911 got a call of shots fired shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Marcum Terrace.

Authorities say one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been arrested and police are currently investigating.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

