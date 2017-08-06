Woman Arrested After Assault On Officer With Their Own Gun

On August 5, 2017, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 7th Street in reference to a female who requested assistance.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to Jordan Bartram. Officers made a warrant inquiry and discovered that she was wanted in Ohio for an outstanding warrant for battery of a police officer.

Officer's subdued Bartram after a short foot pursuit.

Bartram was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

While at the hospital she became belligerent and grabbed an officer's gun and fired it while it was still in the holster.

The bullet struck the floor and fragments hit two officers causing minor injuries.

In addition to the warrants from Ohio, Bartram was charged with three counts of second offense battery of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, attempting to disarm a police officer, all of which are felony counts.

She was arraigned at Wood County Magistrate Court in front of Magistrate Purkey who set her bond at $75,000.00.

Bartram remains in custody at the North Central Regional Jail.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.