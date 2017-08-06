Johnson County Kentucky Deputies Arrest Man On Multiple Drug Cha - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Johnson County Kentucky Deputies Arrest Man On Multiple Drug Charges

On the morning of August 4, 2017, at approximately 4:39 a.m. Deputy J. Mullins responded to a call at 695 KY RT 1750, in reference to a male subject who came to a lady’s home acting very strange and stating people were trying to kill him.

Upon Deputy Mullins arrival at the residence, he saw a male subject identified as, Mathew Martin of Richmond KY, standing outside the residence on the back porch.

Mathew Martin advised Deputy Mullins that he did not know where he was and stated that he was very paranoid. Martin also advised Deputy Mullins that he had been drinking and had taken suboxone earlier that date.

Deputy Mullins noticed that Martin had slurred speech, was very off balance, and had dilated pupils.

At that time, Deputy Mullins gave Martin a standard field sobriety test and determined Marin to be under the influence.

Deputy Mullins then placed Marin Under arrest for Public intoxicated. While Deputy Mullins was searching Martin’s person, Deputy Mullins located a large amount of a crystal white substance believed to be methamphetamine in Martin’s pocket along with multiple suboxone strips in Martin’s wallet.

Deputy Mullins was also advised by the homeowner that Martin had ran into the bathroom of the house before officers arrived and attempt to flush some methamphetamine.

Deputy Mullins located a large amount of methamphetamine in the home owners toilet that Martin had failed to flush.

Martin was lodge in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, and possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree.

