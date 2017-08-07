Manufacturer says corrosion caused Ohio State Fair ride to break apart Manufacturer says corrosion caused Ohio State Fair ride to break apart NBC4i Photo COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure." KMG posted the memo dated Friday on its Facebook page Sunday that says company officials visited the accident site and conducted metallurgical tests. The statement says the corrosion "dangerously reduced" the thickness on the wall of the beam holding a passe... COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure." KMG posted the memo dated Friday on its Facebook page Sunday that says company officials visited the accident site and conducted metallurgical tests. The statement says the corrosion "dangerously reduced" the thickness on the wall of the beam holding a passe...

I-79N reopens between Elkview and Clendenin after to crash A one-car crash on I-79 in Kanawha County is closing all of the northbound lanes of the highway. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at milemarker 14, which is between the Elkview and Clendenin exits. According to dispatchers, crews are closing both northbound lanes of the highway while as they work to get the vehicle out of the roadway. One person is being treated for minor injuries, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this developing story.

One Person Transported After Shooting In Huntington One Person Transported After Shooting In Huntington Cabell County 911 got a call of shots fired shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred at Marcum Terrace. Authorities say one person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No suspects have been arrested and police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Police Confirm Minnesota Mosque Was Attacked, FBI Takes Lead Police Confirm Minnesota Mosque Was Attacked, FBI Takes Lead BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities said.

Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County Helicopter Evacuation Needed After ATV Accident In Kanawha County Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.

Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston Authorities Investigating A Body Found In The Kanawha River Near South Charleston Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In Huntington Crews Are Responding To A Working Fire In Huntington MGN Online Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued Vehicle Shot Twice on Busy Interstate, BOLO Issued BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A BOLO has been issued for a white ford dually truck after a vehicle was shot at on Interstate 79 Friday evening. West Virginia State Police say that the vehicle was shot at between 10 and 15 miles north of the Big Otter exit on Interstate 79 in Braxton County. No injuries were reported in the incident. It is unclear what caused the incident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

One Arrested After Fayette County Shooting One Arrested After Fayette County Shooting FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County man is in jail after a shooting incident late last night. According to a press release, just after midnight on Friday a report arose of an individual had been shot in the leg at a residence located in the Layland Heights area of Fayette County. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, along with an EMS unit from General Ambulance, were dispatched to respond to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies foun...