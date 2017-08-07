Toddler in critical condition, 4 other kids removed from Ohio home with 15 dead animals

A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after police were called to an Ohio home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.
An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant's remains were buried outside her Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.
On the morning of August 4, 2017, at approximately 4:39 a.m. Deputy J. Mullins responded to a call at 695 KY RT 1750, in reference to a male subject who came to a lady’s home acting very strange and stating people were trying to kill him. Upon Deputy Mullins arrival at the residence, he saw a male subject identified as, Mathew Martin of Richmond KY, standing outside the residence on the back porch.
On August 5, 2017, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 7th Street in reference to a female who requested assistance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Jordan Bartram. Officers made a warrant inquiry and discovered that she was wanted in Ohio for an outstanding warrant for battery of a police officer.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...
Police are looking for an inmate who managed to overpower a deputy and take his gun while being transported to jail from a mental facility.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has arrested for sexual assault on children. According to a release, deputies arrested Donald Maxwell Steele Jr, 37 years old, of Coopertown yesterday afternoon. Steele is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault and bond was set at $150,000 cash only. The case includes both male and female victims who range in age from 5 to 8 years old. This case dates back to approximately 2008, wi...
Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of distress and later died.
A man who was charged with burglary and several other offenses has died in the booking area of a West Virginia jail.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after police were called to an Ohio home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.
On August 5, 2017, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 7th Street in reference to a female who requested assistance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Jordan Bartram. Officers made a warrant inquiry and discovered that she was wanted in Ohio for an outstanding warrant for battery of a police officer.
A one-car crash on I-79 in Kanawha County is closing all of the northbound lanes of the highway. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at milemarker 14, which is between the Elkview and Clendenin exits. According to dispatchers, crews are closing both northbound lanes of the highway while as they work to get the vehicle out of the roadway. One person is being treated for minor injuries, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this developing story.
An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant's remains were buried outside her Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, roughly 8 million views on YouTube in just two days. “In a Heartbeat” follows an elementary school boy addressing his sexuality after falling in love with a male classmate. Filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo released the film Monday online.
Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.
