La Crosse, West Nile carrying mosquitos found in Kanawha, Putnam

Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus.
From washing the car to watering plants, hoses get plenty of use during the Summer months. At times, taking a drink of water might be tempting, but experts say it could be dangerous.
According to the post, her mother was airlifted to be treated after she came in contact with “a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach.”
A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.
U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed one person and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after police were called to an Ohio home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
On August 5, 2017, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 7th Street in reference to a female who requested assistance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Jordan Bartram. Officers made a warrant inquiry and discovered that she was wanted in Ohio for an outstanding warrant for battery of a police officer.
An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant's remains were buried outside her Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.
A one-car crash on I-79 in Kanawha County is closing all of the northbound lanes of the highway. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at milemarker 14, which is between the Elkview and Clendenin exits. According to dispatchers, crews are closing both northbound lanes of the highway while as they work to get the vehicle out of the roadway. One person is being treated for minor injuries, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this developing story.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, roughly 8 million views on YouTube in just two days. “In a Heartbeat” follows an elementary school boy addressing his sexuality after falling in love with a male classmate. Filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo released the film Monday online.
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
