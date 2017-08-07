Teenager severely injured in Kanawha County UTV accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an UTV accident on Friday, August 7th.

According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an UTV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek.

Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive.

She was then transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

