Photo: Vermont boy reels in a record-setting carp

How your cellphone can potentially detect a credit card skimmer AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — As law enforcement agencies continue to come across credit card skimmers at gas station pumps, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a short video with some new tips on how you can avoid becoming an identity theft victim. One tip requires you to pull out your cellphone. According to the state agency, most of the credit card skimmers have Bluetooth technology. When you're next to the pump, try connecting to Bluetooth and if you see "a...

Report: US assesses North Korea can fit nuke inside a missile WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power. The Post story, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, said the confidential analysis was completed last month by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency...

Kansas couple killed in crash one day after their wedding WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Kansas couple was killed when their pickup rolled and hit a tree. It happened near the intersection of 103rd Street West and 79th Street South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's department said evidence from the scene indicated that the pickup was northbound on 103rd Street West when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. The driver, 19-year-old Austin R. Wesson, was pronounced de...

Infant mortality disparity grows in Appalachia, study finds Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of "a nation's health and well-being." The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...

Photo: Vermont boy reels in a record-setting carp FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) -- A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore. Chase Stokes' fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms). The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record ...

RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far. The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...

9-year-old wants to be NASA's 'Planetary Protection Officer' TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who described himself as a "Guardian of the Galaxy" is hoping to add the real-life NASA title "Planetary Protection Officer" to his resume. NASA received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who asked to apply for the job. In a letter the agency posted online , Jack acknowledged his youth, but said that will make it easier for him to learn how to think like an alien. He said he h...

Child Vaccinations available for West Virginia student CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health and education officials say immunizations for children are available at more than 380 Vaccines for Children provider locations, including local health departments. They say uninsured or underinsured children can get free vaccinations at those sites. Routine childhood vaccines protect against 14 diseases including diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, rotavirus, haemophilus influen

Disney unveils lighthouse statue honoring toddler killed by alligator (CNN) – Disney has installed and unveiled a statue honoring the toddler killed in an alligator attack last year. The lighthouse statue was installed at the Grand Floridian in Orlando. Two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when an alligator grabbed him and dragged him into the water. The child's father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The ...