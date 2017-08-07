Groups to distribute smoke alarms, looking for volunteers

Home fire fatalities in West Virginia are well above the national average.

But with the help of volunteers some groups are planning to install thousands of free smoke alarms with the hope of saving lives.

"We've had an unacceptable number of deaths with half of those being our senior population another 10 percent being children," said West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree.

Tyree said statistically West Virginians are close to four times more likely to die in a fire than people living in other states.

That is why his office will host the Get Alarmed West Virginia campaign in conjunction with the American Red Cross's national Sound the Alarm - Save a Life campaign. The campaign will run from September 9 through October 4 as part of the Governor's Day to Serve. The groups will be installing free smoke alarms in communities throughout the state.

"We are reaching out to community organizations, churches, volunteers who are interested in making homes safer," said Kellie Aikman with the American Red Cross. "We go out in teams of 3 and they have different roles so we'll have an installer, a documenter and an educator."

Combined both groups hope to install around 3,500 alarms throughout the state during their campaigns.

To sign up to volunteer follow this link. http://www.firemarshal.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

To request a smoke detector follow this link. https://www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm/volunteer