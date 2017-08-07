Fully-Engulfed Business Fire Reported in Madison

MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening.

According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was.

One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene.

Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.