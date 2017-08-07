Former Mayor to Serve as Commissioner for WV Alcohol Beverage Control

MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...
Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A one-car crash on I-79 in Kanawha County is closing all of the northbound lanes of the highway. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at milemarker 14, which is between the Elkview and Clendenin exits. According to dispatchers, crews are closing both northbound lanes of the highway while as they work to get the vehicle out of the roadway. One person is being treated for minor injuries, dispatchers say. Stay with 13 News on this developing story.
Cabell County 911 got a call of shots fired shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred at Marcum Terrace. Authorities say one person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No suspects have been arrested and police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- Someone apparently threw a bomb through the window of a suburban Minneapolis mosque on Saturday as people were preparing for morning prayers, damaging a room but not causing any injuries, authorities said.
Metro 911 received a call shortly before 6:00 p.m. about an ATV accident. The accident occurred on Sanderson Rd. in the Elkview/Clendenin area. Dispatch told 13 News that there were two patients and one "serious". Pinch VFD, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and Kanawha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after police were called to an Ohio home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
In some ways, Rainbow Day Camp is very ordinary. Kids arrive with a packed lunch, make friendship bracelets, play basketball, sing songs and get silly. But it is also extraordinarily unique, from the moment campers arrive each morning. At check-in each day, campers make a nametag with their pronoun of choice.
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant's remains were buried outside her Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.
Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus.
On August 5, 2017, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 7th Street in reference to a female who requested assistance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Jordan Bartram. Officers made a warrant inquiry and discovered that she was wanted in Ohio for an outstanding warrant for battery of a police officer.
