DNR Hiring Law Enforcement

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you!

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. 

These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th.

They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test.

Afterwards, candidates will take a written test. 

"Well our police force, we're the oldest law enforcement agency in the state. It's a very rewarding job. You get to spend a lot of time out in nature. You get to work well with other law enforcements agencies and you get to have a good relationship with the public", said NRPO Lieutenant Dennis Feazell.

To apply, you can visit the website at www.wvdnr.gov/LEnforce/employment

