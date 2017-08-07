Dunbar Mayor Resigns for Job at ABCA - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dunbar Mayor Resigns for Job at ABCA

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON- West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Greenlee, who has recently resigned his position of mayor of the City of Dunbar, will begin working at ABCA Monday August 7th.

Secretary Hardy said Greenlee was a natural choice for the ABCA position.

“Terry has proven leadership qualities and management skills that will serve the agency well. He was an outstanding mayor for the citizens of Dunbar and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do for the state and the ABCA.”

Greenlee’s work will include a variety of projects dealing with the operations of the agency and issues in the alcohol industry in West Virginia.

ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said he’s looking forward to working with Greenlee.

“It’s exciting to have a person of Terry Greenlee’s character and experience join the ABCA team,” Wooton said.

When Greenlee resigned his mayoral position, he was serving his second term in office. He also served 15 years as a captain in the West Virginia National Guard, and for more than 40 years, Greenlee he has owned and operated several businesses in Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Greenlee and his wife, Linda, reside in Dunbar and have seven children and six grandchildren.

