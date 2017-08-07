Dunbar Mayor's Seat Up for Grabs

DUNBAR- The race for a new Dunbar mayor is getting crowded after the City's Council decided to allow any citizen to apply for the vacant seat.

Former Dunbar Mayor Terry Greenlee has handed in his resignation to take a job as Deputy Commissioner for West Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. Some are critical of the move as Greenlee was just reelected mayor two months ago. But Monday night, the City Council said they're anxious to get the mayor's seat filled and move forward as a city.

Now the Dunbar mayor's seat is up for grabs. The city's charter doesn't allow for a special election, but instead directs the City Council to appoint a new mayor to fill the remainder of Greenlee's term.

"To be qualified mayor, you have to be a qualified voter and a resident of the city of Dunbar," Dunbar City Attorney Steve Swisher said at Monday's city council meeting.

Any Dunbar voter can submit a letter in order to be consider for the seat. But the Dunbar Democratic Executive Committee has named three appointments, hoping to have a Democrat fill the seat.

"If it had been a sitting republican mayor that was here, I would have fought just as hard for a Republican to replace the sitting mayor," Fern Jaynes of the Dunbar Democratic Executive Committee explained.

Councilman Bill Cunningham, one of the three appointed, has served the city since the 90's as a consultant, building inspector and now councilman.

"I've worked with everyone here, all the department heads all the various councilmen at one time or another. I've worked on budget issues, I've worked on physical issues, solving problems," Cunningham told 13 News.

Scott Elliott, also a nominee, served in the military before returning to Dunbar as a police officer. He then retired to become the current city Public Works Director.

"My main thing is we need to find something for the youth in the town to do. The youth are getting into trouble all the time, and whenever you have youth out here running on the streets instead of getting involved in anything- there's potential for catastrophe," Elliott explained.

Virginia Nesslerotte, a mom and lifelong Dunbar resident, says she wants to help the city look polished as the city gets an influx of visitors at the new Shawnee Park. Nesslerotte hopes some of those visitors will become homeowners, if they are impressed with the city.

"Because if we have the sports center that's going to come in down here, then we may have people that want to come into this town. But they don't want to come into town if the property looks like it's been ransacked for some reason," Nesslerotte told 13 News.

Former Mayor Dr. Jack Yeager is the third nominee submitted by the Dunbar Democratic Executive Committee.

Any registered voter in Dunbar can submit a letter to the city by 4:00pm on Friday.