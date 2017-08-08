More News More>>

Disney unveils lighthouse statue honoring toddler killed by alligator (CNN) – Disney has installed and unveiled a statue honoring the toddler killed in an alligator attack last year. The lighthouse statue was installed at the Grand Floridian in Orlando. Two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when an alligator grabbed him and dragged him into the water. The child's father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The ...

DNR Hiring Law Enforcement If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...

Charleston Mayor Requests User Fee Increase to Occur Sooner for Police Hires, Aspires for 2nd Police Station CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...

Large U.S. Cities providing 'giving meters' to help homeless PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Elorza administration is finalizing its plan to install 10 giving meters in neighborhoods across the city as part of an effort to help people in need of housing and other support programs. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza first proposed the program last November, but the city is only now laying out a process for donation stations and an online giving portal, according to Victor Morente, a spokesperson for the city. Morente said installation will begi...

At transgender camp, children as young as 4 find safe space In some ways, Rainbow Day Camp is very ordinary. Kids arrive with a packed lunch, make friendship bracelets, play basketball, sing songs and get silly. But it is also extraordinarily unique, from the moment campers arrive each morning. At check-in each day, campers make a nametag with their pronoun of choice.

Taylor Swift To Testify In Groping Trial DENVER (AP) — A few moments at a backstage photo session four years ago are about to be relived, as lawyers for pop star Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey she accuses of groping her begin picking jurors Monday in their dueling lawsuits. Radio host David Mueller sued the singer-songwriter, saying he was falsely accused and that she should have called police instead of his bosses, who fired him soon after the June 2013 encounter. He's seeking up to $3 million in damages...

Lyft Driver Attacked In Alleged Road Rage, Robbery Incident In California LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles Lyft driver says she was brutally attacked in what she calls a road rage incident-turned-robbery. A witness caught the violence on cellphone video and shared it with CBS Los Angeles. It shows Tenicia Bennet being attacked at a gas station in the Miracle Mile neighborhood in Los Angeles. "I can't watch it, no. I can't watch it -- see myself being dragged across a gas station for no reason," she said. A full-time Lyft driver, Bennet sa...

Pence Slams Report On Possible 2020 Presidential Groundwork BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has pushed back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run. In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times "is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team.

Crowd-Funded Animated Short About Gay Love Goes Viral LOS ANGELES (AP) — An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, roughly 8 million views on YouTube in just two days. "In a Heartbeat" follows an elementary school boy addressing his sexuality after falling in love with a male classmate. Filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo released the film Monday online.