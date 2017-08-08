Disney unveils lighthouse statue honoring toddler killed by alli - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Disney unveils lighthouse statue honoring toddler killed by alligator

(CNN) – Disney has installed and unveiled a statue honoring the toddler killed in an alligator attack last year.

The lighthouse statue was installed at the Grand Floridian in Orlando.

Two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when an alligator grabbed him and dragged him into the water. The child’s father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The child’s body was found 16 hours later and his death was ruled an accident.

The lighthouse is the symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation.

The Graves family says it stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair.

They established the foundation after Lane’s death to support organ donations for children.

