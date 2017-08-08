Suspect pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in Cabell County

If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...

If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...

Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.

Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.

MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...

MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...

In some ways, Rainbow Day Camp is very ordinary. Kids arrive with a packed lunch, make friendship bracelets, play basketball, sing songs and get silly. But it is also extraordinarily unique, from the moment campers arrive each morning. At check-in each day, campers make a nametag with their pronoun of choice.

In some ways, Rainbow Day Camp is very ordinary. Kids arrive with a packed lunch, make friendship bracelets, play basketball, sing songs and get silly. But it is also extraordinarily unique, from the moment campers arrive each morning. At check-in each day, campers make a nametag with their pronoun of choice.

(CNN) – Disney has installed and unveiled a statue honoring the toddler killed in an alligator attack last year. The lighthouse statue was installed at the Grand Floridian in Orlando. Two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when an alligator grabbed him and dragged him into the water. The child’s father, Matt Graves of Omaha, jumped into the water to try to free his son. The ...