Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter. He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years.
DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...
West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after police were called to an Ohio home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.
An 18-year-old woman whose newborn infant's remains were buried outside her Ohio home is set to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.
On the morning of August 4, 2017, at approximately 4:39 a.m. Deputy J. Mullins responded to a call at 695 KY RT 1750, in reference to a male subject who came to a lady’s home acting very strange and stating people were trying to kill him. Upon Deputy Mullins arrival at the residence, he saw a male subject identified as, Mathew Martin of Richmond KY, standing outside the residence on the back porch.
On August 5, 2017, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 7th Street in reference to a female who requested assistance. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Jordan Bartram. Officers made a warrant inquiry and discovered that she was wanted in Ohio for an outstanding warrant for battery of a police officer.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - An anonymous tip led Charleston Police to the West Side of Charleston where a tote was found. According to a release from the Kanawha County Human Association, police looked inside to find two puppies inside the tote - one alive, and one dead. Police stayed with the pup until a humane officer arrived on the scene. Police offered the puppy water, cuddles, and love. Bluebell, as police has dubbed her, is on her way to the emergency clinic. After rece...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...
In some ways, Rainbow Day Camp is very ordinary. Kids arrive with a packed lunch, make friendship bracelets, play basketball, sing songs and get silly. But it is also extraordinarily unique, from the moment campers arrive each morning. At check-in each day, campers make a nametag with their pronoun of choice.
A toddler is in critical condition and four others are with child protective services after police were called to an Ohio home with “deplorable” conditions on a report that a child was not breathing.
U.S. 22 eastbound has reopened following a fatal motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
