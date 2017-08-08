Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

Posted: Updated:

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.

News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

    Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 15:46:10 GMT
    CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...
    CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...

  • Update: No Injuries in Large Madison Fire

    Update: No Injuries in Large Madison Fire

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:17:05 GMT
    Photo Courtesy: J. Richard ShinnPhoto Courtesy: J. Richard Shinn

    MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...

    MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...

  • Former Mayor to Serve as Commissioner for WV Alcohol Beverage Control

    Former Mayor to Serve as Commissioner for WV Alcohol Beverage Control

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:04:11 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a press release, West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced that former Dunbar Mayor Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. Greenlee, who has recently resigned his position of mayor of the City of Dunbar, will begin working at ABCA next week. Secretary Hardy said Greenlee was a natural choice for the ABCA position. “Terry ha...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a press release, West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced that former Dunbar Mayor Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. Greenlee, who has recently resigned his position of mayor of the City of Dunbar, will begin working at ABCA next week. Secretary Hardy said Greenlee was a natural choice for the ABCA position. “Terry ha...
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Suspect pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in Cabell County

    Suspect pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in Cabell County

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:45:02 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter.  He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years. 

    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter.  He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years. 

  • Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

    Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:36:49 GMT

    DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

    DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

  • Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

    Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 15:46:10 GMT
    CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...
    CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

    WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:18:14 GMT

    West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning. 

    West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning. 

  • DNR Hiring Law Enforcement

    DNR Hiring Law Enforcement

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:33:34 GMT

    If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people.  These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...

    If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people.  These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...

  • Teenager severely injured in Kanawha County UTV accident

    Teenager severely injured in Kanawha County UTV accident

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:56:44 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.  Her current ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.  Her current ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.