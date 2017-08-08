Gurney Holding Deceased Person Falls from Van Into Traffic - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Gurney Holding Deceased Person Falls from Van Into Traffic

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) -- Police say a gurney holding a dead body fell from the back of a coroner's van into Olympia traffic.

The Olympian reports the van was heading back to the county coroner's office Monday after responding to a home death.

Olympia Police Department Lt. Paul Lower says two gurneys fell out of the van at the intersection of Martin Way East and Phoenix Street Southeast.

The gurney holding the deceased person was found in the intersection, while the second gurney rolled down the street and was found in a parking lot.

Lower says officers rerouted traffic while the coroner's office was notified and returned to load the gurneys back into the van.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock says an investigation has started to determine the cause of the incident.

He says there was no trauma to the body and the family was notified.

---

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

    WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:18:14 GMT

    West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning. 

    West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning. 

  • Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

    Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:36:49 GMT

    DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

    DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

  • RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:02:00 GMT
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.