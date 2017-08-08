Kansas couple killed in crash one day after their wedding

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Kansas couple was killed when their pickup rolled and hit a tree. It happened near the intersection of 103rd Street West and 79th Street South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s department said evidence from the scene indicated that the pickup was northbound on 103rd Street West when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. The driver, 19-year-old Austin R. Wesson, was pronounced de...
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health and education officials say immunizations for children are available at more than 380 Vaccines for Children provider locations, including local health departments. They say uninsured or underinsured children can get free vaccinations at those sites. Routine childhood vaccines protect against 14 diseases including diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, rotavirus, haemophilus influen
If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...
DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...
In some ways, Rainbow Day Camp is very ordinary. Kids arrive with a packed lunch, make friendship bracelets, play basketball, sing songs and get silly. But it is also extraordinarily unique, from the moment campers arrive each morning. At check-in each day, campers make a nametag with their pronoun of choice.
WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Kansas couple was killed when their pickup rolled and hit a tree. It happened near the intersection of 103rd Street West and 79th Street South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s department said evidence from the scene indicated that the pickup was northbound on 103rd Street West when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. The driver, 19-year-old Austin R. Wesson, was pronounced de...
