Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted by Troopers in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted by Troopers in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case.

The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.  

Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery.  They have not been identified and troopers said they were not injured.

There is no word on what may have been taken.  Cantley was last seen driving a gold colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.  It has a West Virginia license plate with number 3NC645.  

Cantley is considered to be armed and dangerous.  

People are advised not to approach him and call their local state police detachment or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device. Rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted by Troopers in West Virginia

    Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted by Troopers in West Virginia

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-08-08 20:46:07 GMT
    RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.   Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery.  They have not been identified and troopers said they...
    RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.   Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery.  They have not been identified and troopers said they...

  • Update: Teenager Dies Following UTV Crash in Kanawha County

    Update: Teenager Dies Following UTV Crash in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-08-08 19:59:52 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.  Her current ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.  Her current ...

  • Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

    Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 15:46:10 GMT
    CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...
    CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

    WV State Troopers find child's dead body after minor car wreck

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:18:14 GMT

    West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning. 

    West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning. 

  • Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

    Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:36:49 GMT

    DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

    DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

  • RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:02:00 GMT
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.