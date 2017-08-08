Police asking residents to not shoot Bigfoot after recent sighting

DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far. The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...

If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Kansas couple was killed when their pickup rolled and hit a tree. It happened near the intersection of 103rd Street West and 79th Street South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s department said evidence from the scene indicated that the pickup was northbound on 103rd Street West when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. The driver, 19-year-old Austin R. Wesson, was pronounced de...

Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — As law enforcement agencies continue to come across credit card skimmers at gas station pumps, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a short video with some new tips on how you can avoid becoming an identity theft victim. One tip requires you to pull out your cellphone. According to the state agency, most of the credit card skimmers have Bluetooth technology. When you’re next to the pump, try connecting to Bluetooth and if you see “a...