Police asking residents to not shoot Bigfoot after recent sighting

A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.
A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip containers.
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip containers.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...
DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...
If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...
If you've ever wanted to be a police officer and be outdoors, we've got good news for you! The West Virginia Department of natural resources law enforcement division is looking to hire a few people. These positions are being filled statewide. Physical agility tests will be taking place at the South Charleston Community center on August 25th and 26th. They consist of a few strength tests, a 1 and a half mile run, and a swimming test. Afterwards, candidates will take a written...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Kansas couple was killed when their pickup rolled and hit a tree. It happened near the intersection of 103rd Street West and 79th Street South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s department said evidence from the scene indicated that the pickup was northbound on 103rd Street West when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. The driver, 19-year-old Austin R. Wesson, was pronounced de...
WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – A Kansas couple was killed when their pickup rolled and hit a tree. It happened near the intersection of 103rd Street West and 79th Street South around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s department said evidence from the scene indicated that the pickup was northbound on 103rd Street West when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. The driver, 19-year-old Austin R. Wesson, was pronounced de...
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...
MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...