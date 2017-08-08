North Korea Examining Plans for Attacking Guam to Contain U.S. B - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

North Korea Examining Plans for Attacking Guam to Contain U.S. Bases

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - North Korea says it is examining its plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there .

President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A Japanese defense paper and a U.S. media report said Tuesday that North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power.

Washington's alarm over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

