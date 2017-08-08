Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Shannon Lee Brown Shannon Lee Brown
Francis Foye Francis Foye
Steve Fisher Steve Fisher
James Townsend James Townsend
Miranda Campbell Miranda Campbell

UPDATE: 8/9/2017 (11:00 PM)

Neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief after Charleston Police arrest 9 people in a bar raid. Investigators now believe Park Place Bar was the root of drug and violent crime on the west side.

West Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control temporarily suspend the bar's license.

One after another, Charleston Police officers arrested 7 men and 2 woman for a slew of charges ranging from drug possession to battery to driving on a suspended license.

"The block was cleared off today and there were no drug addicts or anything out there today, so that was good to see. The kids got off the bus to a clear street," Deanna McKinney said. McKinney lives just a block from Park Place Bar and advocates for youth on the west side.

Wednesday after the raid, kids played on the sidewalks and neighbors walked around in the usually crime-ridden area.

"I've been here for a year and there's always people hanging around outside and my land lord here has to keep the front door here locked cause people will come in and trash the place, go to the bathroom," Sandy explained. Sandy, who asked us to just use her first name, lives across the street from Park Place Bar.

Neighbors say they're happy to see the bar shut down temporarily, but hope it stays closed.

"I take the bus right across the street from here. It'd be nice if they shut that place down cause all it brings is trouble," Sandy added.

Others say they hope the owner sells, allowing a more family-friendly business to be put in. 

"I'm hoping to see something more productive be put in place of the bar. They need to make it like a teen soda shop or something. You've got Stonewall Jackson right here, you got Mary C. Snow right here, you've got all these kids right here," McKinney told 13 News. 

While the police raid may keep the criminal element out, neighbors want to see more programs and activities put into the community.

"How about let's put positive things in these areas and see how that grows. When you water flowers- they grow. If you don't water it- it will die. And they're not watering the west side," McKinney added.

Charleston Police is expecting to make several more arrests this week and next. 


___________

UPDATE: 8/9/2017 ( 4:00 PM)

Charleston Police say that 9 people in total have been arrested from Tuesday evening's raid at Park Place Bar on Charleston's West Side.

Park Place Bar has been shut down as a result of the raid.

A list of those arrested include:

  • Steve Carl Fisher-15 counts of Unlawful Acts of Licensees
  • Christine Ann Beish-15 counts of Unlawful Acts of Licensees
  • James Townsend aka “Whitey”-6 counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and 1 count of Distribution of Marijuana
  • Frances Foye-1 count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and Municipal Court Capias-No Insurance
  • Ronald Lee Henderson-Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Charles Christopher Poore-Municipal Court Capias-Marijuana 1stoffense, Suspended Operators, Speeding, Seatbelt
  • Deshane Robbins-Simple Possession of Marijuana and State Warrant-Battery
  • Shannon Lee Brown-State Warrant-Child Support and Municipal Court Capias-Battery
  • Miranda Campbell-Simple Possession Marijuana and Municipal Court Capias-Suspended Operators

UPDATE: 8/9/2017 11:50 a.m.

According to a release from the ABCA, they have suspended the alcoholic beverage license for Park Place Bar on Charleston's west side.

ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton took swift action today by suspending the ABCA license at Park Place on Charleston’s west side. The ABCA is working with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and the investigation is ongoing. At the present time, it is alleged that CPD found and seized illegal drugs inside the Licensees licensed premises. In addition to several arrests, initial reports indicate that owner of Park Place was arrested. Wooton said, “ While the investigation is ongoing and the ABCA may take further administrative action, the ABCA is sending a strong message that illegal drugs and other illegal activity will not be tolerated at any ABCA licensed establishment.” - Gig Robinson, ABCA spokesperson

Owner Steven Fisher and Manager Christine Beish were arrested and taken to South Central Regional Jail, and are being held on $2,500 and $5,000 bond respectively. 

The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation. 

UPDATE 8/8/17 (11:00PM)

A West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) spokesman told 13 News Commissioner Fred Wooten is aware of the Park Place raid. ABCA investigators are actively reviewing Charleston Police Department's evidence and files. The ABCA will then determine if action, such as suspending or permanently revoking a liquor license, should be taken.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston.

Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected.

Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar.

The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has been the center of causing crime on the West Side for some time.

Charleston Police Chief Brent Webster believes that the bust at the bar will provide relief on the West Side.

The investigation into the bar was ongoing for four months according to police, involving Charleston Police detectives and the Special Enforcement Unit.

Charleston Police says about 40 people were in the bar when officers arrived Tuesday evening to serve search warrants.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration en route to the bar to likely shut the bar down.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:32:03 GMT
    Miranda CampbellMiranda Campbell

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

  • Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:14:19 GMT

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

  • 2 Kentucky Teens Charged in Shooting of 8 Cows; 4 Cows Still Missing

    2 Kentucky Teens Charged in Shooting of 8 Cows; 4 Cows Still Missing

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-10 14:31:59 GMT

    Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.

    Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:32:03 GMT
    Miranda CampbellMiranda Campbell

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

  • Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-09 20:37:47 GMT

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

  • RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:02:00 GMT
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.