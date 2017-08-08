Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter. He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years.
DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were “cleanliness issues” at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the c...
West Virginia State Troopers say a child's body was found near a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing “cops and robbers” with a rifle they didn’t think was loaded.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
