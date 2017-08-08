UPDATE: Charleston Bar Believed to be Center of Most Crime Activity on West Side

UPDATE: 8/9/2017 11:50 a.m.

According to a release from the ABCA, they have suspended the alcoholic beverage license for Park Place Bar on Charleston's west side.

ABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton took swift action today by suspending the ABCA license at Park Place on Charleston’s west side. The ABCA is working with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and the investigation is ongoing. At the present time, it is alleged that CPD found and seized illegal drugs inside the Licensees licensed premises. In addition to several arrests, initial reports indicate that owner of Park Place was arrested. Wooton said, “ While the investigation is ongoing and the ABCA may take further administrative action, the ABCA is sending a strong message that illegal drugs and other illegal activity will not be tolerated at any ABCA licensed establishment.” - Gig Robinson, ABCA spokesperson

Owner Steven Fisher and Manager Christine Beish were arrested and taken to South Central Regional Jail, and are being held on $2,500 and $5,000 bond respectively.

The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

UPDATE 8/8/17 (11:00PM)

A West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) spokesman told 13 News Commissioner Fred Wooten is aware of the Park Place raid. ABCA investigators are actively reviewing Charleston Police Department's evidence and files. The ABCA will then determine if action, such as suspending or permanently revoking a liquor license, should be taken.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston.

Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected.

Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar.

The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has been the center of causing crime on the West Side for some time.

Charleston Police Chief Brent Webster believes that the bust at the bar will provide relief on the West Side.

The investigation into the bar was ongoing for four months according to police, involving Charleston Police detectives and the Special Enforcement Unit.

CPD won't say what the investigation is about, but that it will be ongoing for several days pic.twitter.com/L61FLkAKpY — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) August 8, 2017

Charleston Police says about 40 people were in the bar when officers arrived Tuesday evening to serve search warrants.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration en route to the bar to likely shut the bar down.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.