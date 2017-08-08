Update: 2 Injured in I-64 Crash in Putnam County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: 2 Injured in I-64 Crash in Putnam County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County for about an hour.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. 

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. 

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with two injuries being reported.

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

All lanes of Interstate 64 reopened around 12:30 a.m. 

Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

