Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Raymond Scott Thompson, of Madison, is 14-years-old.

If you see Thompson, you're asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 304-369-2762 or the 24 hour dispatch number at 304-369-9913.

