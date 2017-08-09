Armed and Dangerous Man Captured by Troopers in West Virginia Armed and Dangerous Man Captured by Troopers in West Virginia RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they... RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...

Plane crashes in Jackson County, Ohio Plane crashes in Jackson County, Ohio JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a plane crashed just before noon today. According to officials, a small plane crashed near the Loop Road area of Wellston, OH off of State Route 327. Injuries are unknown at this time. The accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. OSHP is handling the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story. JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a plane crashed just before noon today. According to officials, a small plane crashed near the Loop Road area of Wellston, OH off of State Route 327. Injuries are unknown at this time. The accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. OSHP is handling the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

Update: 2 Injured in I-64 Crash in Putnam County Update: 2 Injured in I-64 Crash in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ... PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ...

Update: Teenager Dies Following UTV Crash in Kanawha County Update: Teenager Dies Following UTV Crash in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...

Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ... CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...

Update: No Injuries in Large Madison Fire Update: No Injuries in Large Madison Fire Photo Courtesy: J. Richard Shinn MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a... MADISON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene battling a business fire in Madison Monday evening. According to Boone County dispatchers, a business was on fire at just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, though dispatchers did not know which business it was. One person was reportedly possibly entrapped when crews arrived on scene. Five fire departments responded to the scene, including Madison Fire, Danville Fire, Van Fire, Spruce River, and Racine Fire. There is no word on injuries a...

Former Mayor to Serve as Commissioner for WV Alcohol Beverage Control Former Mayor to Serve as Commissioner for WV Alcohol Beverage Control CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a press release, West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced that former Dunbar Mayor Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. Greenlee, who has recently resigned his position of mayor of the City of Dunbar, will begin working at ABCA next week. Secretary Hardy said Greenlee was a natural choice for the ABCA position. “Terry ha... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to a press release, West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced that former Dunbar Mayor Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. Greenlee, who has recently resigned his position of mayor of the City of Dunbar, will begin working at ABCA next week. Secretary Hardy said Greenlee was a natural choice for the ABCA position. “Terry ha...

Update: Body Found in South Charleston Identified Update: Body Found in South Charleston Identified Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Dispatchers with Metro 911 received a call shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon stating there was a body floating in the river. The area of the discovery is in the 19 Block of Riverside Dr. in South Charleston. South Charleston Police and Fire Department are responding to the scene. Information is still being gathered at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Son arrested for arson after father's house catches fire in Huntington Son arrested for arson after father's house catches fire in Huntington Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 news that crews are battling a fire in Huntington. The call came in just after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 1700 Block of Williams avenue. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are responding. There has been no word on any injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.