Prosecutor: Tiger Woods to plead guilty to reckless driving By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication. No alcohol was found in...

Puerto Rico makes it a crime to smoke in cars with minors SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke inside a vehicle if one of the passengers is younger than 18. The island's Health Department said Sunday that violators will face a $250 penalty. Officials said 10 percent of money collected from those fines will go to the pediatric center at Puerto Rico's largest public hospital. The island banned smoking in all public and certain private places in 1993.

Trump: To avoid addiction, don't start opioids President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."

Krispy Kreme turning original glaze to chocolate for eclipse (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is doing something they have never done before. They're switching their original glaze to chocolate for this month's total solar eclipse! According to their website, on August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate. Customers can also stop by participating shops during Hot Light hours on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 for an early taste of the doughnuts. T...

Police hunt man who knocked woman in front of bus London Metropolitan Police London (CNN) - British police released dramatic video footage Tuesday appearing to show a jogger pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming London bus. The footage of the incident, which took place on the morning of Friday May 5, shows the 33-year-old victim walking across Putney Bridge in southwest London when a male jogger appears to knock her into the road, forcing a bus to swerve to avoid her. Police said the victim received minor injuries and that passengers on the bus came t...

WATCH: Pink Dolphin Spotted In Shipping Channel Credit: Kaylin Quinn CAMERON PARISH, LA (WFLA) — A rare dolphin named "Pinky" was spotted this weekend in a Louisiana shipping channel. Pinky was reportedly first seen in 2007 as a pink dolphin calf, who onlookers noticed was swimming with its normal-colored mother in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. That waterway in Louisiana connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico. Over the weekend, Pinky was spotted again by multiple people in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. What's more, those...

Man, 53, charged with kicking 6-year-old girl at Chuck E. Cheese's ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield man accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese's was released on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge. According to Capt. Brett Poirier, the incident happened at the South Attleboro restaurant shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police Daniel E. Lafayette, 53, knocked the girl out of the way after he dropped his tokens on the floor. Police said Lafayette told ...

Disney plans to pull movies from Netflix, start its own streaming service (AP Photo/Richard Drew) NEW YORK (AP/WCMH) — Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape. It will also launch an ESPN sports app in early 2018. The Disney app will be the exclusive source for streaming animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with 2019 releases like "Toy Story 4" and the sequel to "Frozen." In 2019, Disney will also end an earlier deal with Netflix, which gave...