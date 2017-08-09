More News More>>

Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns. Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p... WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns. Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p...

$1M bill deposit attempt leads to Iowa man's drug arrest $1M bill deposit attempt leads to Iowa man's drug arrest SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie ... SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie ...

Prosecutor: Tiger Woods to plead guilty to reckless driving Prosecutor: Tiger Woods to plead guilty to reckless driving By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication. No alcohol was found in... By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication. No alcohol was found in...

Puerto Rico makes it a crime to smoke in cars with minors Puerto Rico makes it a crime to smoke in cars with minors SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke inside a vehicle if one of the passengers is younger than 18. The island’s Health Department said Sunday that violators will face a $250 penalty. Officials said 10 percent of money collected from those fines will go to the pediatric center at Puerto Rico’s largest public hospital. The island banned smoking in all public and certain private places in 1993. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke inside a vehicle if one of the passengers is younger than 18. The island’s Health Department said Sunday that violators will face a $250 penalty. Officials said 10 percent of money collected from those fines will go to the pediatric center at Puerto Rico’s largest public hospital. The island banned smoking in all public and certain private places in 1993.

Trump: To avoid addiction, don't start opioids Trump: To avoid addiction, don't start opioids President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem." President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."

Krispy Kreme turning original glaze to chocolate for eclipse Krispy Kreme turning original glaze to chocolate for eclipse (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is doing something they have never done before. They’re switching their original glaze to chocolate for this month’s total solar eclipse! According to their website, on August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate. Customers can also stop by participating shops during Hot Light hours on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 for an early taste of the doughnuts. T... (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is doing something they have never done before. They’re switching their original glaze to chocolate for this month’s total solar eclipse! According to their website, on August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate. Customers can also stop by participating shops during Hot Light hours on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 for an early taste of the doughnuts. T...

Police hunt man who knocked woman in front of bus Police hunt man who knocked woman in front of bus London Metropolitan Police London (CNN) - British police released dramatic video footage Tuesday appearing to show a jogger pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming London bus. The footage of the incident, which took place on the morning of Friday May 5, shows the 33-year-old victim walking across Putney Bridge in southwest London when a male jogger appears to knock her into the road, forcing a bus to swerve to avoid her. Police said the victim received minor injuries and that passengers on the bus came t... London (CNN) - British police released dramatic video footage Tuesday appearing to show a jogger pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming London bus. The footage of the incident, which took place on the morning of Friday May 5, shows the 33-year-old victim walking across Putney Bridge in southwest London when a male jogger appears to knock her into the road, forcing a bus to swerve to avoid her. Police said the victim received minor injuries and that passengers on the bus came t...

WATCH: Pink Dolphin Spotted In Shipping Channel WATCH: Pink Dolphin Spotted In Shipping Channel Credit: Kaylin Quinn CAMERON PARISH, LA (WFLA) — A rare dolphin named “Pinky” was spotted this weekend in a Louisiana shipping channel. Pinky was reportedly first seen in 2007 as a pink dolphin calf, who onlookers noticed was swimming with its normal-colored mother in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. That waterway in Louisiana connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico. Over the weekend, Pinky was spotted again by multiple people in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. What’s more, those... CAMERON PARISH, LA (WFLA) — A rare dolphin named “Pinky” was spotted this weekend in a Louisiana shipping channel. Pinky was reportedly first seen in 2007 as a pink dolphin calf, who onlookers noticed was swimming with its normal-colored mother in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. That waterway in Louisiana connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico. Over the weekend, Pinky was spotted again by multiple people in the Calcasieu Ship Channel. What’s more, those...