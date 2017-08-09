Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House

A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie ...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie ...
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield man accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s was released on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge. According to Capt. Brett Poirier, the incident happened at the South Attleboro restaurant shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police Daniel E. Lafayette, 53, knocked the girl out of the way after he dropped his tokens on the floor. Police said Lafayette told ...
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield man accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s was released on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge. According to Capt. Brett Poirier, the incident happened at the South Attleboro restaurant shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police Daniel E. Lafayette, 53, knocked the girl out of the way after he dropped his tokens on the floor. Police said Lafayette told ...
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Lt Gov. Ralph Northam calls for the decriminalization of marijuana in a letter to the Virginia State Crime Commission on Monday. Northam says Virginia’s current marijuana enforcement and sentencing laws remain “costly and disproportionately harmful to communities of color.” In the letter, Northam says Virginia spends $67 million on marijuana enforcement, which is enough to open up anot...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Lt Gov. Ralph Northam calls for the decriminalization of marijuana in a letter to the Virginia State Crime Commission on Monday. Northam says Virginia’s current marijuana enforcement and sentencing laws remain “costly and disproportionately harmful to communities of color.” In the letter, Northam says Virginia spends $67 million on marijuana enforcement, which is enough to open up anot...
West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
If you fund a school in advance, how do you get your money back if it closes? That’s the fundamental question behind the trepidation Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost has with funding ECOT prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year.
If you fund a school in advance, how do you get your money back if it closes? That’s the fundamental question behind the trepidation Ohio State Auditor Dave Yost has with funding ECOT prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield man accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s was released on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge. According to Capt. Brett Poirier, the incident happened at the South Attleboro restaurant shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police Daniel E. Lafayette, 53, knocked the girl out of the way after he dropped his tokens on the floor. Police said Lafayette told ...
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield man accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl at Chuck e. Cheese’s was released on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge. According to Capt. Brett Poirier, the incident happened at the South Attleboro restaurant shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police Daniel E. Lafayette, 53, knocked the girl out of the way after he dropped his tokens on the floor. Police said Lafayette told ...