I-64 East shut down due to rollover in Cabell County

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have been shut down due to an accident. 

The accident was reported at 5:50 p.m, according to dispatchers.

One vehicle rolled over between mile markers 20 and 28. That area is congested.

At least one person was transported with unknown injuries.

Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Milton Volunteer Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are responding.

